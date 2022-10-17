Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange.

According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning.

Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call.

No injuries have been reported and it appears that no other cars were involved in the fire.

Officials are still working to determine what started the blaze.

