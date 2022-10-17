LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange.

According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning.

Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call.

No injuries have been reported and it appears that no other cars were involved in the fire.

Officials are still working to determine what started the blaze.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record cold blast dives south mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record cold air mass moves in mid-week
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
One lane open on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road
Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road