Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run

Walker Fielder died one day after his 21st birthday
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run(Nelson Thomas)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend.

The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.

The female victim, Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina, was seriously injured in the hit-and-run, and remains hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

Two people have since been arrested. According to authorities, the two men arrested had no prior interactions with Fielder or Williamson prior to them being hit by their vehicle. They also did not render aid or call 911, even though they knew what they had just done.

Visitation for Walker will be held Wednesday, October 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.

