First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold weather is heading our way.  Lows will be near 40 degrees by Tuesday morning with a wind chill in the 30s.  Tuesday will be sunny and the high only in the 50s.  Protect the plants, pets and make sure people have adequate heat and protection from the cold going forward through Tuesday night.  The real cold weather arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when the low drops into the lower 30s.  A frost and freeze is likely.  The high will get near 60 Wednesday with sunshine.  Another frost is possible Thursday morning with lows in the middle 30s, but temperatures should rebound quickly this week with highs in the 70s and 80s for the rest of this week and into this weekend.  Sunshine will continue.  The tropics are quiet right now.  Last year’s first freeze was on October 14th.  Also, we have a tornado special airing Wednesday at 6:30pm on WLBT3 to help you get prepared for storm season.

