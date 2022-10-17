LawCall
First Alert Forecast: near-record cold blast dives south mid-week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONDAY: A front will make progress through the region to kick off the new work and school week. With it, expect variably cloudy skies with a risk of a few passing showers as the front moves south. We’ll only manage highs in the lower to middle 70s. Breezes will pick up a bit as the front moves through – eventually, helping to scour out the clouds through Monday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: A possible record setting day on both sides of the temperature coin as a substantially colder air mass settles into the region. Sunshine will return to high supply amid a chilly north wind kicking in. Highs will only manage the 50s to lower 60s. The lowest high temperature for the date is 55°; some spots may struggle to get above that. Fire danger will also be high on mind as critically dry air, gusty breezes could cause issues On the other hand – expect mainly clear skies with lows falling well into the 30s – near freezing or below. Make sure any tender vegetation is covered or brought in - and pets have warm shelter. The record low is 30°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While sunshine stays in high supply – we’ll stick with a struggle between ‘winter-like’ temperatures and fall. We’ll stay chilly for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s; lows in the frosty 30s again. Gradually, warming trend will help to bring us back to the 70s by Friday and 80s will back by the weekend. Chances for rain will remain slim to none until early-mid next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

