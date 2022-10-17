First Alert Forecast: much colder weather to arrive this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A band of showers associated with a cold front will continue to drift southeastward early this afternoon before it moves out of our area. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy today as temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s across central Mississippi. Clouds will clear out throughout tonight as low temperatures dive to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday will be an overall chilly day as colder and drier air funnels in from the north. Temperatures will struggle to warm tomorrow afternoon with highs expected to only make it to the upper 50s. This will be close to breaking the record for the coldest high temperatures for the day. It will get even colder into Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning with forecast lows falling near freezing. A Freeze Watch is now in effect from 1 AM-8 PM Wednesday morning. Make sure you protect your pets and plants!

A Freeze Watch will go into effect for central and southwest Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall near and slightly below freezing! 🥶🥶 #mswx pic.twitter.com/C5Kncma1Sz — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 17, 2022

Colder than normal weather will continue Wednesday into Thursday morning before our airmass moderates by late week. Temperatures will slightly warm up back to the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday/this weekend with lows in the lower 50s.

