Fannie Lou Hamer Library reopening signals greater community upgrades

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fannie Lou Hamer Library has reopened after being closed for repairs, renovation, and ADA upgrades since 2019.

A grand opening celebration is pending, but the library’s “soft opening” began on Oct. 3.

The library branch in NW Jackson (3450 Albemarle Rd) is a part of the Golden Key Multipurpose Center. The center, which includes an apartment complex with senior housing, has had major upgrades/renovations during that time as well.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funded that work.

In addition to the library and housing complex, the center also houses offices and a senior resource and activities center.

Jackson’s library system currently has just one full-time employee at the Fannie Lou Hamer branch, but that is subject to change.

Branch Manager Rosemary Luckett said staffing eventually will include a circulation assistant. And like other branches, volunteers are always welcome, she said.

Those willing to help with, or even teach, basic computer skills and internet search skills are most needed.

At the moment, Luckett, who has been with Jackson/Hinds Public Library for 30 years, makes due with a couple of very part-time teen volunteers.

The closure of the senior apartments, and later, the multipurpose center, was difficult, she said. “This was the hub of the community,” she said. “We have waited for this (reopening) a long time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.