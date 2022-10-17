LawCall
Canton man sentenced to 14 years in prison for armed carjacking

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for armed carjacking.

Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, was sentenced on October 13, 2022, at the U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to a press release, Shoulders was ordered to a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

Court documents say the crime occurred at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. Shoulders and an unknown man pulled up next to a car occupied by three women and started a conversation with them.

The documents say that the women agreed to meet Shoulders and the unknown man at a party nearby. Once the women arrived, documents reveal that the men approached the women and pointed guns at them.

According to the documents, the women were then ordered out of their vehicle and told to remove their clothing. Afterward, Shoulders and the unknown man took the keys to the vehicle, the women’s phones, and their wallets.

Once Shoulders took the keys, he drove off in the vehicle while the other man followed.

Court documents say Shoulders was arrested on April 29, 2019, after he led police on a pursuit and crashed while avoiding a roadblock. He was driving the vehicle he stole at the time of his arrest.

