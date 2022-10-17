Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl.
Gino Giammarco is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders.
According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody after an investigation revealed he gave drugs and alcohol to a 15-year-old girl before performing “sexual acts” with her.
Giammarco is currently being charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of statutory rape.
His bond is set at $300,000.
