12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in front of a vehicle.

She was transported by EMServ to a landing zone by the Jones Family Medical Center on Mississippi 15 north and airlifted to the UMMC in Jackson, Chancellor said.

Her condition is unknown as of Monday morning.

Chancellor said the driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries, and no charges have been filed as it is being reported as an accidental impact.

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

