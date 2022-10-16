LawCall
WellsFest raises $63,000 for local non-profit that helps families in crisis

(WellsFest)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wells United Methodist Church, the organizer of WellsFest, presented a $63,000 check to the Good Samaritan Center on Sunday. The center is a local non-profit that helps families in crisis.

“What a blessing WellsFest is and what an opportunity it provides to give back to the community,” said the Rev. Chris Cumbest, pastor of Wells United Methodist Church.

Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Center, Kathy Clem, says the funds will be used to expand the center’s new HUB for the Hungry which distributes healthy food to struggling families.

According to the center, this is done through well-established food pantries and soup kitchens in 16 south-central Mississippi counties.

WellsFest this year was held the last week in September and included a plethora of events such as music, a children’s festival, a fine art auction, a silent auction, and a pet parade.

“I just want to thank Wells Church and the WellsFest Committee,” Clem said. “This means so much to us. Thank you so much.”

