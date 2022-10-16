LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) while Auburn...
Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
WMC
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram