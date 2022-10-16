LawCall
Survivors and supporters come together in “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The parking lot in the AJ Holloway Sports Complex in Biloxi was invaded by a sea of pink.

The American Cancer Society held its annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk on Saturday. The walk is meant to raise awareness for breast cancer, honoring those who won their battle, lost their life or are still fighting the disease. At the walk, you could find many people who had a story of their own to share.

According to breast cancer survivor Cathy Mason, it’s important to have a support system as well as a mammogram check.

“If your birthday is on the 15th, 16th or 5th of the month, make that a day to check and see if anything looks different. Don’t just check in a shower, get in front of a mirror to see if there isn’t any dropping or anything happening,” she said. “And especially African American women, because sometimes, we take care of everybody except for ourselves, and that is so important.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society to help further fund their research on breast cancer. The organization says over 80 survivors showed up to share their stories and raised over $75,000 this month.

