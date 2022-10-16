LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Wade Payne))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy.

The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goalposts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the goalpost into the Tennessee River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
Local church transforming building into sports complex
Local church transforming building into sports complex

Latest News

Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the...
VIDEO: Tennessee fans throw football goalpost into the river
Police say those pictured are persons of interest in the incident that injured two, killing...
Persons of interest sought after 1 Ole Miss student killed, another injured behind Oxford City Hall
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
FILE - The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved...
Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits