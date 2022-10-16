LawCall
Persons of interest sought after 1 killed, another injured behind Oxford City Hall

Police say those pictured are persons of interest in the incident that injured two, killing one, behind Oxford City Hall.(Oxford Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A man has died and one woman is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:14 a.m., the Oxford Police Department received the call.

Officers along with the local fire department arrived and began tending to the two victims almost immediately, police say.

Both victims were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries. The woman was transferred to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Officials have not yet clarified what injuries the two victims sustained.

The Oxford Police Department has developed two persons of interest in this case along with a gray, four-door pickup truck.

The Oxford Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the persons of interest pictured.

If you have any information please call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

