Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Normally when you’re up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and you have three players rush for over 100 yards in the game, you’re expected to win by big numbers, right?

Well, that simply wasn’t the case for the Ole Miss Rebels, as they were still going toe to toe in the second half with the visiting Auburn Tigers.

Despite the back-and-forth affair, Rebels’ Head Coach Kiffin did make sure to give some praise to his guys on the ground after the game.

“We ran the ball extremely well so to have three rushers over 100 yards, there was a lot of people doing things right,” Coach Kiffin said.

The 3 workhorses for the Rebels were running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans and also quarterback Jaxson Dart.

On top of his ground game, Dart also threw for 3 touchdowns on just 19 pass attempts.

Despite the deficit Auburn faced, they managed to climb back into the game late in the first half and even pulled within 4 points early in the second half thanks to running back Tank Bigsby putting up 179 yards and 2 scores.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the 4-point lead grew to 7 after an Ole Miss field goal and then Lane Kiffin pulled some tricks from his sleeve by electing to onside kick the proceeding kickoff directly after a score.

“I was actually pretending I was talking to the defense down there about the next series and I probably overthink things. So, I actually watched the screen because I wasn’t watching the kick,” Coach Kiffin stated.

The No. 9 Rebels take down the Tigers 48-34 and move to 7-0 on the season as they set their sites for a matchup with the Bayou Bengals next Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on CBS, with Ole Miss looking to get their first win against LSU in Death Valley since 2008.

