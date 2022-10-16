No. 7 JSU stays undefeated heading into homecoming weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLBT) - The No. 7 Jackson State Tigers blowout the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road behind a career day from Heisman candidate quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the No. 1 defense in the FCS.

For several weeks, Coach Prime has attempted to address why his team has begun games slowly. However, his message seemed to be well-received this week as thee JSU Tigers finally got off to a fast start against the Wildcats.

Sanders threw 3 touchdown passes in the first quarter to kick-start his stellar day and the Jackson State lead, which the Tigers never surrendered. Jackson State led 21-0 after the first quarter and looked dominant in all phases of the game.

Even the special teams got into the action, putting up one of three safeties in the game in the beginning of the second quarter. Sanders threw another touchdown pass to wide receiver Dallas Daniels with around nine minutes to play in the first half and would lead 30-0 at halftime.

Play got a little sloppy in the second half of this lopsided contest. But, the Tigers never let up, tacking on another touchdown from running back Santee Marshall from 6-yards out late in the third quarter.

JSU would win the battle of the cats and exit Jacksonville leaving the Wildcats with their tails in between their legs by the final score of 48-8.

Sanders tossed a career-high 5 touchdowns and completed 36 of his 48 pass attempts for 272 and two interceptions. Daniels caught seven passes for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns with wide receiver Shane Hooks tallying six receptions for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jackson State special teams forced three safeties while the Tigers’ defense recorded seven sacks and limited the Bethune-Cookman offense to just 166 yards of total offense.

JSU improved to 6-0 on the year and 4-0 in SWAC play.

The Tigers will host Campbell University on Saturday, October 22, on JSU’s homecoming weekend. Kick-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium and will air on ESPN Plus.

