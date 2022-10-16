LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening rather peaceful before the Cold Front, which is expected to move through on Monday. Fall-like temps will follow the front.

Following the Cold Front, we will see an opportunity for much cooler and drier air to funnel...
Following the Cold Front, we will see an opportunity for much cooler and drier air to funnel down into the South. This will set up a few cold mornings that will potentially bring us frost to the area. We could also see some freezing conditions possible across South Ms.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Pleasant across the viewing area with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s, and we are seeing increased cloud cover across South Mississippi. The increased cloud cover comes ahead of our Cold Front that is moving into the area later this evening going into our Monday.

A few spotty showers. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions today as we head into the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s.

Monday, the Cold Front continues to progress through the south. partly sunny to cloudy conditions across the area. 20% chance of rain, very much a hit or miss as the front moves through. Highs will range into the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows falling to the low 40s.

Tracking cooler temperatures this week behind the Cold Front. Highs returning to the low 60s and overnight lows could be felt in the mid-30s a few nights.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s with mostly clear conditions; Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s – offering patchy frost and potentially some areas experiencing some freezing conditions. Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Beyond that, temperatures will start to creep upward slowly late week back into the 70s by Thursday and continue to rise through Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies from Tuesday through Saturday of the week. Lows will also begin to rise heading back into the weekend. The Low temps will range over the weekend into the mid to upper 40s.

