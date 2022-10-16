First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front is on the way, and that means fall-like temperatures return this week! Frost could be possible Wednesday and Thursday morning!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Conditions are quiet this morning ahead of our next Cold Front, that’s slowly moving closer into the South.

Temperatures will warm up quickly from the upper 50s to Highs in the mid-80s. We will see increasing cloud cover ahead of the front, which could bring a few spotty showers. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions today as we head into the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s.

Monday, the Cold Front continues to progress through the south. partly sunny to cloudy conditions across the area. 20% chance of rain, very much a hit or miss as the front moves through. Highs will range into the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows falling to the low 40s.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for us behind the front! Highs will fall to the low 60s Tuesday with overnight Lows falling to the mid-30s going into Tuesday

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s with mostly clear conditions; Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s – offering up patchy frost and potentially some areas experiencing some freezing conditions. Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Beyond that, temperatures will start to creep upward slowly late week back into the 70s by Thursday, and continue to rise through Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies from Tuesday through Saturday of the week. Lows will also begin to rise heading back into the weekend. The Low temps will range over the weekend into the mid to upper 40s.

