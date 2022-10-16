First Alert Forecast: Colder temps are on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

We will continue with low humidity, as a dry airmass hangs out over central Mississippi.

Fire danger concerns will continue as well. An approaching cold front will create showers and thunderstorms over north Mississippi and the Delta region this evening.

That cold front will drop southward on Sunday night, initiating some isolated showers, in the area of 20% or less. Slight rain chances hang around through Monday morning.

Cooler air starts to filter into central Mississippi, Monday afternoon. It will become breezy, drier, and cooler.

Fire danger will increase and there is a chance for frost, or even a light freeze in some areas, mid-week. We will flirt with some record breaking lows.

