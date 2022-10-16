Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the scene.

Authorities have not given any information at this time on what caused the fire. The victim’s name has also not been released.

