LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the department say they believe the incident to be drug-related.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Local church transforming building into sports complex
Local church transforming building into sports complex

Latest News

Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
Cooler temperatures are on the way for us behind the front! Highs will fall to the low 60s...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) while Auburn...
Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote