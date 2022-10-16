62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the department say they believe the incident to be drug-related.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.