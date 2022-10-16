2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road.

MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016 driven by Eddie Tanner, 22, Canton, was traveling east on U.S. 84, while a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by James Hilton, 50, Taylorsville, was travelling south on Salem Church Road.

The report said the Malibu hit the passenger side of the Buick in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 84.

Hilton was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger in the Buick, Joseph C. Crosby, 42, Taylorsville, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Tanner suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

