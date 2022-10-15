LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Teen arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg

Camron Grayer
Camron Grayer(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested for stealing a vehicle at a convenience store in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department says Camron Grayer, 18, is charged with armed carjacking.

According to VPD, officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street.

The department says the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit.

Grayer appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on October 13. He received a $150,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The Vicksburg Police Department says more arrests are expected to be made.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

Latest News

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven
Our next Cold Front moves in Sunday going into Monday and we are expecting increasing cloud...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg
The End Zone: The Gators chomp the Titans to increase win streak to 6 games
The End Zone: The Gators chomp the Titans to increase win streak to 6 games