Teen arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested for stealing a vehicle at a convenience store in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department says Camron Grayer, 18, is charged with armed carjacking.

According to VPD, officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street.

The department says the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit.

Grayer appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on October 13. He received a $150,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The Vicksburg Police Department says more arrests are expected to be made.

