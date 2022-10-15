LawCall
Miss Mississippi shares her schedule for the Miss America competition in December

Emmie Perkins will represent this state at the national competition
Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition in December.
Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition in December.(Frank Carnaggio Photography)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins now knows when she will compete at Miss America.

In the Miss America drawing Perkins gets lucky number 7 for the Mu Group. Three different groups will perform each night of the preliminary competition.

December 12th Miss Mississippi has Job Interview, Social Impact, and Red Carpet which is an Evening Wear competition. On December 13 Perkins competes in Talent and on December 15 the Miss America finals will be held.

We will have more on the Miss America competition and reception for Mississippi scheduled in November before she leaves to represent this state at Miss America.

