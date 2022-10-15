Miss Mississippi shares her schedule for the Miss America competition in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins now knows when she will compete at Miss America.

In the Miss America drawing Perkins gets lucky number 7 for the Mu Group. Three different groups will perform each night of the preliminary competition.

December 12th Miss Mississippi has Job Interview, Social Impact, and Red Carpet which is an Evening Wear competition. On December 13 Perkins competes in Talent and on December 15 the Miss America finals will be held.

We will have more on the Miss America competition and reception for Mississippi scheduled in November before she leaves to represent this state at Miss America.

