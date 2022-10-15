LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

MBI, Southaven PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Southaven Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday.

MBI says the shooting involved the Drew Police Department. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

Southaven police also stated that one subject was shot and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to their Facebook page.

“The victim was located in Horn Lake, MS shortly after the shooting and has been transported to Regional. One is in critical condition,” the post reads.

A person of interest was detained for questioning. However, this is an ongoing investigation.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office,” the MBI said in a press release.

SPD asks that anyone who has information about the shooting at Red Hook, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email us at tips@southaven.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Camron Grayer
Teen arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg
Our next Cold Front moves in Sunday going into Monday and we are expecting increasing cloud...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg