MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

MBI says the shooting involved the Drew Police Department. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.”

