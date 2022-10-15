MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

MBI says the shooting involved the Drew Police Department. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.