Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime.

New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and activity center for young people.

On the outside of the building, it looks like just another building on Raymond Road in Jackson. But on the inside, the 100,00 square foot building is being transformed into a sports complex.

“We are in South Jackson because there are not a lot of things to do, so we are strategically between South Jackson and West Jackson,” State Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. stated.

Crudup Jr. Is with New Horizon Church. The church owns the building and is overseeing this new project in south Jackson.

“It was at first a Sam’s Warehouse, and it was a flea market and then a furniture store, and now it’s going to be a youth facility,” Crudup said.

Crudup says this complex is still a work in progress, but when it’s finished it will offer an oasis of fun.

“We’re doing basketball, boxing, tennis, anything you can imagine we’re going to do here at the facility,” Crudup said.

There will also be rock climbing as well as a lounge area with a special mural of the city that is being painted as a backdrop inside the facility.

“We are going to have kids here on a weekly or daily basis playing basketball and doing other things like rock climbing and teaching art, all of those you can imagine we want our kids to be successful at,” Crudup said.

With the rise in crime, homicides in the double digits, and the number of young people going down the wrong road, Crudup says he wanted to offer this new project to youth who are hungry for change.

“That is part of the reason why the crime is high, because kids don’t have anywhere to go, and kids don’t have anything to participate in. I am 45 years old, and I had skating rinks, and water parks, and everything for our kids. Now, we are doing our part to bring these activities back to the kids in youth in this area,” Crudup stated.

Crudup says the goal is for the church to have the sports complex finished by the end of the year.

“It’s important for the church to be servants, it is better to serve than to be served, so it’s a part of our job to make sure our kids and our youth and a community are taken care of, that is part of the church’s responsibility.”

Rep. Crudup says a Saturday night basketball event will be held this weekend at the sports complex from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all teens ages 13 and up. The sports complex is located at 590 Raymond Road in Jackson.

