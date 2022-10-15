First Alert Forecast: Our next Cold Front draws near on Sunday and then fall-like temperatures return Monday through Friday of next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We are experiencing a cool morning to start off our day, with mostly clear conditions.

Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances in sight. Mostly to partially sunny skies at times. Lows during the evening fall to the upper 50s to the low 60s. Mostly clear in the evening.

Sunday and Monday, we see yet another Cold Front impacting the South. Rain chances return with a 30% chance of showers on Sunday and increasing rain chances on Monday. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday then fall to the mid to low 70s on Monday. Skies become sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday.

Our next Cold Front moves in Sunday going into Monday. Highs will fall to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with Lows in the upper 30s for Wednesday morning.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s; lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s – offering up patchy frost potential Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Beyond that, temperatures will start to creep upward slowly late week back into the 70s amid mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday through Saturday of next week, we will hold on to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with no rain.

