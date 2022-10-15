Eudora Welty Library scheduled to reopen Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four months of daily closures, a downtown Jackson library will reopen.

The Executive Director of the Jackson Hinds Library System says after daily closures due to failed HVAC Units the Eudora Welty Library will reopen for public service Monday. This is subject to building temperature monitoring.

Leaders also say they are pleased to learn that the former Charles Tisdale library building has been demolished. According to a statement from Floyd Council, it has not been a legal library outlet of the Jackson Hinds Library System since the building was remitted back to the City of Jackson in 2017.

Council says they are thankful to the City of Jackson for taking leadership efforts to remove the Tisdale building that has been in disrepair for more than 15 years. He said there is no comment at this time regarding the future plans for the repair or replacement of library facilities.

