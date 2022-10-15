The End Zone: The Gators chomp the Titans to increase win streak to 6 games

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Gators dismantled an injury-riddled Ridgeland Titans in a crucial MHSAA 5A Region 2 matchup to highlight week 9 of Mississippi high school football.

Vicksburg (6-2) at Ridgeland (5-3)

The Gators used a first-half swarm of 42 points with their dominant ground game to secure an easy Region 2-5A victory 42-20 over the Ridgeland Titans.

The Ridgeland Titans could not cope with Vicksburg’s running game on defense with injuries on both the Titan offense and defense definitely not helping the cause.

Vicksburg increased its win streak to six games and remains undefeated in regional play and is chomping at the heels of Neshoba Central for the top spot in Region 2.

“We preach not to give up the big play every week,” said Vicksburg Head Coach Todd McDaniel said after his defense displayed a good performance. “Our kids really hone into the offense’s formations. [Ridgeland] has big plays and is a big play threat. Our guys did a phenomenal job and as you can see, the defense plays lights out each week. If we continue to play defense like that, we can win any football game.”

Warren Central (6-1) at Pearl (2-6)

The Vikings outlast the Pirates 38-21.

Oak Grove (6-2) at Terry (4-4)

Oak Grove blitz Terry 41-16.

Grenada (5-3) at Germantown (5-3)

Germantown unplug the Chargers 38-14.

Jackson Academy (6-3) at Jackson Prep (8-1)

The Patriots throttle the Raiders 35-7.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a bunch. But, we were still able to score 35 [points] and get the clock running. I’m proud of the way our guys for the way they competed and the way they played,” Jackson Prep Head Coach Doug Goodwin said.

Central Hinds (5-4) at Copiah Academy (8-1)

Copiah County see out the Cougars in a rivalry matchup 20-12.

Clinton Christian (6-4) at Tri-County Academy (8-1)

Tri-County blanks Clinton Christian 44-0.

Greenville Christian (3-5) at Hartfield Academy (7-1)

The Hawks blitz Greenville Christian 49-20.

McComb (6-0) at Lanier (0-8)

McComb remains undefeated, beats Lanier 43-6.

