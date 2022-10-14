Things To Know Friday, October 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JSU superstar signs name, image, and likeness deal with Tom Brady’s company

Star JSU quarterback and Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders signed a name, image, and likeness deal with arguably the greatest player to ever grace the field in the NFL. Just two weeks after signing with PLB Sports and Entertainment and launching his barbecue sauce, #2 BBQ, The Jackson State Tiger continues to take care of business off the field. On Thursday, Boardroom reported that the BRADY brand, the apparel brand owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and NFL superstar Tom Brady, announced a partnership with Sanders, making him the first-ever individual athlete signing for the apparel company.

2. Several MS lawmakers push to decriminalize test strips that detect fentanyl

Several state lawmakers are pushing to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. It’s a tool used to detect synthetic opioids, but it’s also a tool that’s currently illegal in Mississippi. “The fact that they are continued to be seen as drug paraphernalia is the criminal part of it, not to be found with fentanyl test strips,” Katherine Pannel said. Pannel is the daughter of a recovering addict and the daughter-in-law of someone who died from substance abuse. Currently, a medical director in Oxford, Pannel said she’s now seeing even more overdose deaths among college students. She said access to fentanyl test strips could help turn that around.

3. Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two teens were in the second vehicle. One occupant of that vehicle, a 17-year-old, blew a .131 on a preliminary breath test and the other occupant, a 19-year-old, refused a breathalyzer. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08. It is unclear, based on the report, which of the teens was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Deputies reportedly administered the test after they could “sense and smell an intoxicating beverage coming from” the teens. Officers also said the 17-year-old told them he had two beers prior to the accident. Deputies have not said if or what charges the teens face.

