Pedestrian killed while walking alongside I-55 near High Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was killed while walking alongside the interstate on Friday. It happened on I-55 North near High Street.

The Jackson Police Department says a woman was driving a gray Chevy Impala when she struck the victim. The vehicle stopped once it collided with a silver Mercedes Benz in the Herrin-Gear BMW parking lot.

According to JPD, the coroner recovered the body. However, the name of the victim has not been released.

Additionally, authorities have not given any information on if the driver will be charged.

