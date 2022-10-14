Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform.

Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.

His arrest report says deputies were called to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by the child’s mother about her child being abused and said there was a story on Snapchat belonging to Franklin regarding it.

The mother said she was called while she was at work by a number of people telling her a video had been posted to Frnaklin’s account showing him holding the child by his neck and them slamming him onto the bed.

In his report, the deputy said the child had visible injuries to his face and neck.

After locating him, Franklin was arrested and advised of his Miranda rights. While being questioned, Franklin admitted to deputies that he physically abused the child while the two were alone.

Franklin is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond and ordered to have no conect with the boy, his mother or their home.

