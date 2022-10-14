Lake High School football player shot and killed

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott County Times and The Newton County Appeal reported that the Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was apparently shot and killed Thursday night.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed that a Lake senior was killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Rd.

Lake announced that Friday night’s game against Philadelphia had been canceled because of the incident.

The shooting is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

News 11 is still reaching out to officials for more clarification on the details of this story.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.