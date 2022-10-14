Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday.

Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.

More than what went down at the board meeting, Smith said he’s disappointed with how it all played out.

He said he got a call from City Clerk Magdaline Gamill that the department was needed at a special board meeting.

During the brief meeting, Smith said Mayor Dimp Powell and four aldermen went into executive session then exited minutes later with a motion to terminate all but one police officer.

He said the motion was seconded before he could respond. The former police chief said he was told it was due to the city’s budget and citizen concerns.

“They didn’t ask me no questions, didn’t ask my officers no questions or anything,” Smith said. “It was my first time ever hearing that the citizens have an issue.”

In a telephone conversation with Powell, he called it a personnel matter that “he couldn’t get into.”

Powell did not answer any other questions related to the meeting, the safety plan moving forward, or replacing the chief and officers.

He did mention that “not everyone was fired, one officer left on his own,” in reference to the remaining Isola policeman.

Gamill said she was excluded from the executive session and wasn’t privy to the board’s decision.

When asked about the safety of the town with no local police, Gamill said the city had been getting extra patrols from the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department.

“They’re riding through all day long,” Gamill said. “If a local 911 call is placed, deputies respond.”

Gamill said she expects to soon get the green light to advertise for the positions, but it hadn’t happened yet. Unless a special meeting is called, the next Isola board meeting is November 1.

