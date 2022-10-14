Game of the Week: Ridgeland hosts Vicksburg in a loaded 5A Region 2 race for the division

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Heading towards the latter stages of the season, region contests grow in importance each week with teams looking to build separation in hopes of clinching a playoff spot.

The Ridgeland Titans (5-2) host the Vicksburg Gators (5-2) to highlight Week 9 of Mississippi high school football action in a key 5A Region 2 matchup in a 5-way race for the top spot.

Both teams have experienced slightly different seasons at this stage in the year despite boasting the same record.

The Ridgeland Titans, with all of their offensive talent, including standout quarterback Garrison Davis and wide receiver and Ole Miss commit Ayden Williams, looked poised to run away with the region title. The Titans began the season on a 4-game win streak, including two wins against 6A schools Pearl and Northwest Rankin.

However, the Titans seemed to have lost their edge, losing two of four regional games and sliding into the 5th spot in their district. The Ridgeland defense has allowed 76 points in their last two region games and will need to find an extra gear against a hot Vicksburg team.

After starting the season with two losses, including a narrow defeat against Warren Central in the River City Rivalry, the Gators were looking down in the swamps. However, Vicksburg responded and are currently on a 5-game win streak and are 4-0 in region play.

Along with the win streak, the Gators will feel confident coming to Ridgeland after easily beating an undefeated Callaway Chargers last Thursday, the same Chargers that scored 41 points against the then-flawless Titans in an overwhelming victory.

The Gators and the Titans are in a 5-way race for the top spot in Region 2, with Callaway, Holmes County Central, and the current regional leaders the Neshoba Central Rockets. The Titans will see this as a must-win game while the Gators are flooding with confidence in search of the Region 2 crown.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Vicksburg at Ridgeland game Friday night at 10 p.m.

