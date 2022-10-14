First Alert Forecast: Warmer on our Saturday, but another Cold Front moves through Sunday into Monday and cooler temperatures return next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday:

Sunshine will win out the day yet again. Even with the limited rain we got mid-week, fire weather issues could quickly arise with critically low humidity and occasionally gusty breezes. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday:

Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances in sight. Mostly to partially sunny skies at times. Lows during the evening fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear evening.

Our next Cold Front returns on Sunday into Monday. We aren't expecting a lot of rainfall, but following the front, we will see much cooler temperatures.

Sunday and Monday, we see yet another Cold Front impacting the South. Rain chances return with a 30% chance of showers on Sunday and increasing rain chances on Monday. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday then fall to the mid to low 70s on Monday. Skies become sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s; lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s – offering up patchy frost potential Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Beyond that, temperatures will start to creep upward slowly late week back into the 70s amid mostly sunny skies.

