First Alert Forecast: warm in the 80s this weekend ahead of a big cool down next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant evening is in store for those that have plans to go to the State Fair or to any high school football games across the area. Temperatures will generally be in the 60s in most spots early this evening before we drop to the lower and middle 50s late tonight under clear conditions.

We will likely see a slight warm-up heading into the weekend before a big drop in temperatures arrives next week. Expect highs to reach the middle to a few upper 80s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The threat for wildfires will also carry into the weekend with breezy winds and relatively low humidity levels. Be cautious with outdoor burning and heed all burn bans in effect. We should make it to the 80s again on Sunday as a cold front nears from the north. There could be a few showers around late Sunday into Monday as it passes through, bust moisture will likely be limited ahead of the boundary.

Big changes to our weather pattern are likely in the wake of this cold front as much colder air funnels in. In fact, we are expecting to see the coldest weather so far this season by the middle of next week. Highs will generally be in the 60s by mid-week with lows much colder in the 30s. Patchy frost and potentially a light freeze is possible across the state during this time.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to make landfall tonight or Saturday in Mexico. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides are possible from Karl as it drifts southward into this weekend. Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a disturbance over the eastern Atlantic that has showers and storm activity associated with it. It only has a low chance for development over the next 5 days as it tracks west.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.