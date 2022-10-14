First Alert Forecast: trending warmer again into weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work and school week with another stellar day. Expect a cool start in the 40s and 50s to give way to a warm finish with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine will win out the day yet again. Even with the limited rain we got mid-week, fire weather issues could quickly arise with critically low humidity and occasionally gusty breezes. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Heading into the weekend, Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with muggier air filtering into the region, gradually. We’ll top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Clouds will start to thicken overnight ahead of another system that is due to move in through Sunday into early Monday. Highs will still manage the lower to middle 80s amid the clouds. A few showers could sneak in late Sunday into Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the late weekend front and a morning chance for a shower Monday, a more substantial cool down will take us through much of next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s; lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s – offering up patchy frost potential Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Beyond that, temperatures will start to creep upward slowly late week back into the 70s amid mostly sunny skies.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche Tuesday. The lack of steering currents has sent the storm drifting back southward, likely coming ashore in south-central Mexico by late tonight into early Saturday. South of the Cabo Verde Islands is a small disturbance that may enter a marginally favorable environment for development in the next few days but expect any development to be slow as it tracks westward.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

