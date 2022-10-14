Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland.

The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.

Johnson was transported to UMMC.

