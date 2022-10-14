LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Coach Hall, Southern Miss looks for offensive improvement on homecoming weekend

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - After a disappointing 10-27 defeat at the hands of the Troy Trojans last Saturday in their first-ever Sun Belt Conference game, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) will look to bounce back on homecoming weekend against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) in search of their first Sun Belt victory.

Since putting up 27 points on the road in the Battle for the Bell against rivals Tulane, the Golden Eagles’ offense has sputtered behind Freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke.

Head Coach Will Hall will look for improvement offensively and fast, but first blames himself for the lack of offensive productivity.

“We’re just not scoring enough points at a good enough level in 2022 to win football games, said Coach Hall during his weekly media briefing. “There’s a lot of reasons for that. But ultimately, it’s on me. I run the offense and I’m the head coach. We gotta get better and we gotta get better fast.”

Despite a rough performance in his last showing, Coach Hall says Wilcke has the tools to lead the Southern Miss football program.

“Zach is on a really good track right now to be a really good football player,” said Hall. “He just must continue to do daily what he is doing right now, which is working. And we have to play better around Zach.”

Southern Miss and Arkansas State is set to kick off at 6 p.m. at The Rock. The contest will be streamed live on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say

Latest News

Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
#8 JSU prove ‘all money ain’t good money’, sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend (AP...
#8 JSU proves ‘all money ain’t good money,’ sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend
JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule (Kentrice S. Rush/University Communications)
JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup