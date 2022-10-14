LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

1 dead after truck hits FedEx tractor-trailer, causing multi-vehicle accident on I-20

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Friday morning.

According to a statement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Bovina around 8:30.

It began when a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Gary Bevis of Horatio, Arkansas, collided with the rear of a FedEx tractor-trailer.

This began a chain reaction, where a 2021 GMC Yukon, a 2021 Mazda CX-9, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro also crashed.

None of the occupants in the Yukon nor the Mazda CX-9 received injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

Bevis, the driver of the Silverado, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Fed-Ex was not injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody

Latest News

Canton woman killed in crash with truck driven by teenager
Pedestrian killed while walking alongside I-55 near High Street
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, October 14