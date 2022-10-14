1 dead after truck hits FedEx tractor-trailer, causing multi-vehicle accident on I-20

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Warren County Friday morning.

According to a statement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Bovina around 8:30.

It began when a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Gary Bevis of Horatio, Arkansas, collided with the rear of a FedEx tractor-trailer.

This began a chain reaction, where a 2021 GMC Yukon, a 2021 Mazda CX-9, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro also crashed.

None of the occupants in the Yukon nor the Mazda CX-9 received injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

Bevis, the driver of the Silverado, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Fed-Ex was not injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.