Things To Know for Thursday, October 13

1. Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing

The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive. In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers. Wednesday morning contractors reduced the popular storehouse of literature to heaps of brick, lumber, and metal. It closed in 2017 after the basement flooding. The languishing water led to mold that overtook the building and the books. The city-owned property sat empty, becoming a haven for the homeless, who reportedly shattered windows and scattered books throughout the building.

2. Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault (Jason Todd Mardis)

A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillan says the alleged violence happened on Oct. 4 at Mardis’ home at Lineage Lake of Lakeland in Flowood. According to McMillan, Mardis’ wife’s injuries included a fractured ankle and left cheekbone, two broken ribs, a lacerated liver, strangulation marks, and extensive bruising.

3. Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody

A police officer in Greenville, Mississippi was killed in what’s being described as a “big shootout” around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened between Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Law enforcement sources told WLBT that a male victim was shot in the head by the suspect and a female was allegedly shot in the foot by the suspect. In all, four people were shot, the mayor of Greenville said. It was in the shooting that Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed. The suspect and a man he allegedly shot were airlifted to a Jackson hospital. There is no additional information on the condition of anyone else involved.

