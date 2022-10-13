LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13

(PRNewswire)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children who were under the age of six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer of 2022.

The cards will be mailed between October 13 - 22.

Children who were under the age of six and were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 in Mississippi will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on the number of months they received SNAP benefits.

Distribution of P-EBT benefits to approximately 290,000 PreK-12 students who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will begin later in October.

All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card. MDHS said families should check their mail closely for new cards arriving in the next few days.

For SNAP Under 6 children, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the family’s most updated address on file with the SNAP program.

For PreK-12 students, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-22 school district.

If you have questions, you can call the P-EBT Customer Service Center.

Contact the call center at 1-833-316-2423, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
JPD: 9-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

JPS hosting job fair on Thursday
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, October 13
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain exits, sunshine returns Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sun's return Thursday; rain returns late Sunday into Monday