LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon.

A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided.

Two teens were in the second vehicle.

One occupant of that vehicle, a 17-year-old, blew a .131 on a preliminary breath test and the other occupant, a 19-year-old, refused a breathalyzer. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08.

It is unclear, based on the report, which of the teens was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Deputies reportedly administered the test after they could “sense and smell an intoxicating beverage coming from” the teens.

Officers also said the 17-year-old told them he had two beers prior to the accident. Deputies have not said if or what charges the teens face.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
JPD: 9-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month
JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month
P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13
JPS hosting job fair on Thursday
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, October 13