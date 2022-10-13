Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon.

A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided.

Two teens were in the second vehicle.

One occupant of that vehicle, a 17-year-old, blew a .131 on a preliminary breath test and the other occupant, a 19-year-old, refused a breathalyzer. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08.

It is unclear, based on the report, which of the teens was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Deputies reportedly administered the test after they could “sense and smell an intoxicating beverage coming from” the teens.

Officers also said the 17-year-old told them he had two beers prior to the accident. Deputies have not said if or what charges the teens face.

