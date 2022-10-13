LawCall
JSU superstar signs name, image, and likeness deal with Tom Brady’s company

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Star JSU quarterback and Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders signed a name, image, and likeness deal with arguably the greatest player to ever grace the field in the NFL.

Just two weeks after signing with PLB Sports and Entertainment and launching his barbecue sauce, #2 BBQ, The Jackson State Tiger continues to take care of business off the field.

On Thursday, Boardroom reported that the BRADY brand, the apparel brand owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and NFL superstar Tom Brady, announced a partnership with Sanders, making him the first-ever individual athlete signing for the apparel company.

“I’m so excited to work with the BRADY team. Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand,” Shedeur Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders now has NIL deals with four major companies; including Gatorade, Beats by Dre, PLB Sports and Entertainment, and now BRADY Brand.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady said in a release. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete, and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY family.”

