JPS hosting job fair on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will be hosting an in-person job fair on Thursday. School officials say several positions are up for grabs.

The goal is to get highly qualified talent to help improve the educational experience for students. They also want to hire people that help create a healthy learning environment.

This will be the first fall in-person job fair for JPS. They are hoping for a big turnout, especially at a time when Mississippi is dealing with a teacher shortage.

“We are always looking for math teachers, teachers with elementary certification, and special education teachers,” said Dr. Tommy Nalls, Director of Recruitment. “We are also looking for foreign language teachers, as well as teachers who work in career and technical education fields. While we are operating this year... at a ninety-percent staff, we do have a handful of positions we are still looking to fill.”

Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes, and educators should bring a copy of their teaching certificates.

It will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirksey Middle School at 5677 Highland Drive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.