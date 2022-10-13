LawCall
JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager taken into custody for having a stolen vehicle admitted to also shooting a man in September.

According to Jackson police, Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested on October 12 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

While in custody, Johnson admitted to a shooting into a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27.

A man was hit by the bullet and taken to Merit Health where he was treated and released.

Johnson has now been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and drive-by shooting.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

