JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager taken into custody for having a stolen vehicle admitted to also shooting a man in September.

According to Jackson police, Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested on October 12 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

While in custody, Johnson admitted to a shooting into a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27.

A man was hit by the bullet and taken to Merit Health where he was treated and released.

Johnson has now been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and drive-by shooting.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.