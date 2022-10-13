Jackson sees seven homicides over five days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a spate of homicides that began late last week and continued through Monday.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, police responded to a shooting at Fernwood and Alamo. Leonarda White Jr., 22, had been walking home when a black Honda approached and an occupant of the vehicle shot him multiple times. White was transported to UMMC hospital and succumbed the following day to his injuries. Police have no suspects or motive, according to a press release received Wednesday, Oct. 12, by WLBT.

On Friday, Oct. 7, a fight involving several men erupted in gunfire at a gas station off Highway 80. Police told WLBT that the shooting victim, Jackie Davis Jr., 38, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died in the Jubilee Gas Station parking lot. Police arrested D’Marriel Cousins and Dvontae Nichols. Cousins is charged with capital murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Suspects Zachery Bracey, Martize Davis, and an unknown shooter are still at large, according to a JPD press release. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Also on Friday, Oct. 7, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham reported to JPD’s Homicide Unit the results of a State Medical Examiner report regarding Kahari Lofton, a one-year-old child admitted to the hospital on Sept. 29 with evidence of head trauma as well as trauma to the body. The infant died in the hospital. Police say they are investigating.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, an unknown suspect in a white Mustang shot Christopher Rogers, 37, twice in the legs at 648 Magnolia Drive. Rogers was transported by private vehicle and transferred by ambulance to UMMC hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, according to a JPD press release. There is currently no suspect or motive.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, a pregnant 25-year-old woman was shot in the head at 1634 Cox Street. Once hospitalized, Aaliyah Parker, who was 12 months pregnant, underwent an emergency C-section. Neither the mother nor the fetus survived. Damario Powell, 25, had also been shot and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. On Wednesday, police reported that Powell was in stable condition, and said, via a press release, that there are no suspects at this time.

On Monday, Oct. 10, Michael Cook, 26, was shot multiple times by an occupant of an unknown vehicle while walking in the 1200 block of Marydale Drive. Police have no suspects or motives at this time.

Also on Monday, Oct. 10, Carrie Flemming, 27, was shot in the parking lot of the Serenity Apartments in the 1800 block of Hospital Drive and died at the scene. A suspect, Robert Lee Anderson, was arrested Tuesday morning when he returned to the apartments.

