First Alert Forecast: sunny and pleasant today in the wake of cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler and drier air will gradually filter in throughout today as a cold front continues to track farther south overhead. High temperatures this afternoon will be closer to normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s as clouds continue to clear out. Our weather will stay clear this evening into tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday’s forecast will shape up to be absolutely beautiful and pleasant across central and southwest Mississippi to round off the work week. We will start the day off cool and crisp before warming to the lower and middle 80s by tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies.

Temperatures will get slightly warmer into the weekend to the middle to a few upper 80s Saturday afternoon as winds shift out of the south. By the end of the weekend, another frontal system will begin to approach from the north leading to the chance for more showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. Some of the coldest air this season is expected behind this cold front by the middle of next week. Highs will generally be in the 60s with lows falling to the lower 40s. Areas of patchy frost are possible in spots able to dip to the upper 30s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl continues to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today. The latest forecast track has Karl drifting southward over the next couple of days where is will likely make landfall Saturday morning in Mexico. Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC is also monitoring a disturbance over the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days as it moves westward.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.